Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 35,167 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971,036 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.74% of Phillips 66 worth $541,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

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More Phillips 66 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillips 66’s board authorized an additional $10 billion for share repurchases. The expanded authorization gives the refiner substantial flexibility to return capital, potentially reducing the share count, supporting future earnings per share and signaling management’s confidence in the company’s long-term cash generation. Phillips 66 approves $10 billion increase to share repurchase program

The expanded authorization gives the refiner substantial flexibility to return capital, potentially reducing the share count, supporting future earnings per share and signaling management’s confidence in the company’s long-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent strength across energy stocks and better-than-expected results from refining peer Valero Energy suggest a supportive sector backdrop for Phillips 66 ahead of its own quarterly report. Valero Energy Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Recent strength across energy stocks and better-than-expected results from refining peer Valero Energy suggest a supportive sector backdrop for Phillips 66 ahead of its own quarterly report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are focusing on Phillips 66’s upcoming earnings, with expectations supported by softer crude costs and potentially stronger refinery margins. The report could provide the next major catalyst for PSX.

Analysts are focusing on Phillips 66’s upcoming earnings, with expectations supported by softer crude costs and potentially stronger refinery margins. The report could provide the next major catalyst for PSX. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s premium valuation raises the stakes for the upcoming results. Any disappointment in refining margins, guidance or cash flow could limit the benefit of the buyback announcement. Phillips 66's Q2 Earnings on Deck: Should You Bet on the Stock?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.12 per share, with a total value of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,908,242.88. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 11,021 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $2,094,320.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,361.28. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,584. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PSX opened at $211.56 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $216.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $183.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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