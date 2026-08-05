Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,056 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Comfort Systems USA worth $177,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,776.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,814.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,605.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $655.96 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $34,366,397 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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