Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in American Express Company $AXP

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354,574 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 495,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.08% of American Express worth $2,224,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $337.50 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.71. The company has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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