Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 406,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.23% of Cardinal Health worth $608,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,179,000 after acquiring an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,509,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,570,647,000 after purchasing an additional 221,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,579 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $790,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $230.18 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $243.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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