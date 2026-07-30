Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,281,766 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675,686 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,281,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.68% of Amphenol worth $2,612,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.6% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 241,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $1,626,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to $8.76 billion , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Amphenol earnings call and AI demand

Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of $1.40-$1.42 versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of $9.3-$9.4 billion versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Amphenol Q2 earnings and guidance

Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Amphenol technical pattern

Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to higher oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks. Market sell-off and oil prices

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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