Bank of America Corp DE Sells 329,043 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 329,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Aflac worth $255,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,947.40. This represents a 27.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $3,249,789.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,898,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,362,767.90. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 744,916 shares of company stock worth $87,118,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.47 and a 52-week high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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