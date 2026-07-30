Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,936,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,887,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.35% of AbbVie worth $5,206,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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