Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,816,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $6,237,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $265.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $244.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90. The firm has a market cap of $640.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.39.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion into next-generation oncology. J&J completed its $1 billion cash acquisition of Firefly Bio, gaining the Firelink™ degrader antibody conjugate platform. The technology is intended to support targeted treatments for difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers, and strengthens the company’s long-term oncology pipeline. Firefly Bio acquisition article

J&J completed its $1 billion cash acquisition of Firefly Bio, gaining the Firelink™ degrader antibody conjugate platform. The technology is intended to support targeted treatments for difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers, and strengthens the company’s long-term oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Strategic collaboration adds autoimmune-disease potential. J&J agreed to work with Sail Biomedicines on in vivo CAR-T therapies designed to reset the immune system and treat immune-mediated diseases. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an exclusive option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion, giving J&J access to a potentially transformative platform. Wall Street Journal Sail collaboration article

J&J agreed to work with Sail Biomedicines on in vivo CAR-T therapies designed to reset the immune system and treat immune-mediated diseases. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an exclusive option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion, giving J&J access to a potentially transformative platform. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum remains solid. J&J’s latest quarterly results exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue up 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion and earnings per share of $2.90 versus a $2.84 consensus estimate. Analysts also raised some longer-term earnings forecasts, suggesting confidence in the underlying business. Johnson & Johnson earnings information

J&J’s latest quarterly results exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue up 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion and earnings per share of $2.90 versus a $2.84 consensus estimate. Analysts also raised some longer-term earnings forecasts, suggesting confidence in the underlying business. Neutral Sentiment: Talc settlement may reduce legal uncertainty. J&J’s proposed payment of up to $5.5 billion would address roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, potentially removing a major litigation overhang. However, the agreement requires at least 95% claimant participation and does not eliminate all future litigation risk. Reuters talc litigation article

J&J’s proposed payment of up to $5.5 billion would address roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, potentially removing a major litigation overhang. However, the agreement requires at least 95% claimant participation and does not eliminate all future litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: 2026 profit forecast was lowered. J&J cited the combined financial impact of the Firefly acquisition and Sail agreement when reducing its 2026 profit forecast. The lower near-term earnings outlook appears to be the most direct reason for investor caution today, despite the deals’ potential long-term strategic value. Reuters profit forecast article

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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