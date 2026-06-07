Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 827,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Bank of America were worth $138,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore cut their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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