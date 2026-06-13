Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 211,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Korea Investment CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $258,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

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Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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