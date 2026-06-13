Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,017 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

Bank of America stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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