Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,557 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $150,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 122,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 245,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 389,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 369,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Recent Bank of America Headlines

Investors following BAC have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report