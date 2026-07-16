Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.24 Billion Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 107,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of NextEra Energy worth $1,238,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 20,368 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed for regulatory approval of a proposed combination that would create a larger utility platform across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and other growing markets, potentially boosting scale, earnings power and infrastructure growth opportunities. Article: NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy file to combine

NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed for regulatory approval of a proposed combination that would create a larger utility platform across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and other growing markets, potentially boosting scale, earnings power and infrastructure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted the stock’s recent relative strength, with shares outperforming the broader market in the prior session, suggesting momentum may have been supported by optimism around utility demand and the company’s growth profile. Article: NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Reports highlighted the stock’s recent relative strength, with shares outperforming the broader market in the prior session, suggesting momentum may have been supported by optimism around utility demand and the company’s growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry commentary on rising power demand from data centers and higher electricity bills raised concerns that utilities may face collection risk and pressure from affordability issues, which could weigh on sentiment for the sector. Article: The AI-Driven Rise in Power Bills Are Causing a $25 Billion Problem for Utility Stocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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