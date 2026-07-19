Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $180.46 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,021 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $180,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $106.50 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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