Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.30 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 749,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Micron Technology worth $2,299,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $621.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average of $418.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $1,076.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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