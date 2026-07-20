Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 205,678 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 205,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Waters worth $157,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $54,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 3,654.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 295.9% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 target price on Waters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.60.

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Waters Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $368.82 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $414.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $362.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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