Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,852 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Qnity Electronics worth $154,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Qnity Electronics by 2,285.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,471 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE Q opened at $136.48 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

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