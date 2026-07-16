Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559,663 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 1,347,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Walt Disney worth $1,306,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending.

Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix.

Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization.

The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance.

Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself.

Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk.

Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to question Disney’s streaming and ESPN strategy, and several reports warned the live-action “Moana” remake could lose money, reinforcing investor concern about content returns.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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