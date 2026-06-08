Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 103,620 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,607 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of New York Times worth $101,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. NYT Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of The New York Times Company with the Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Montana U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that NYT has fallen since its last earnings report, suggesting the market is still digesting recent results and looking for the next catalyst. Why Is New York Times (NYT) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $76.79 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. New York Times's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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