Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,118 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,148 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of GE Vernova worth $1,481,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Article Title

GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Article Title

Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Article Title

Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Negative Sentiment: A Massachusetts judge upheld an injunction requiring GE Vernova to keep working on the Vineyard Wind project, leaving the company tied to a disputed offshore wind contract and limiting its ability to exit the project early. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $969.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $998.51 and its 200 day moving average is $810.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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