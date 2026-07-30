Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,726 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Burkett Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk partnered with Crux to make Wegovy and other GLP-1 obesity treatments more accessible through U.S. employer health plans. Simpler benefit structures and more predictable pricing could broaden coverage and support demand. Novo Nordisk Teams Up With Crux To Expand Wegovy Access

Novo Nordisk partnered with Crux to make Wegovy and other GLP-1 obesity treatments more accessible through U.S. employer health plans. Simpler benefit structures and more predictable pricing could broaden coverage and support demand. Positive Sentiment: The European Commission’s authorization of a once-daily oral Wegovy pill, combined with the U.S. access agreement, strengthens Novo Nordisk’s obesity-treatment portfolio. An oral option could improve patient convenience and expand the addressable market, although commercial uptake remains to be demonstrated. Novo Nordisk Is Up After EU Wegovy Pill Approval And US Access Deal

The European Commission’s authorization of a once-daily oral Wegovy pill, combined with the U.S. access agreement, strengthens Novo Nordisk’s obesity-treatment portfolio. An oral option could improve patient convenience and expand the addressable market, although commercial uptake remains to be demonstrated. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching upcoming second-quarter results for evidence that Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions can sustain growth despite intensifying competition. Strong results or guidance could support the shares, while signs of slowing momentum could weigh on them. How Will Ozempic and Wegovy Sales Aid NVO's Upcoming Q2 Results?

Investors are watching upcoming second-quarter results for evidence that Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions can sustain growth despite intensifying competition. Strong results or guidance could support the shares, while signs of slowing momentum could weigh on them. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. judge allowed parts of a shareholder lawsuit alleging Novo Nordisk misled investors about a clinical trial for CagriSema to proceed. The case could create legal costs and reputational damage, while raising concerns about disclosures surrounding a key future growth product. Why Shareholders Are Suing Novo Nordisk Over CagriSema

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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