Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 369,852 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550,375 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 369,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,636,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $565.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $388.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.50 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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