Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 755,041 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737,548 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 755,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.90% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,340,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,215,777,000 after purchasing an additional 371,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,857,934,000 after purchasing an additional 989,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $623,544,000 after buying an additional 804,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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