Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,991 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,716 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Equifax worth $122,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Equifax by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,094 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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