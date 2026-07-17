Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,867 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 52,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Cadence Design Systems worth $452,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $364.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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