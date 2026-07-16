Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928,556 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,591,312 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Chevron worth $3,088,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $181.55 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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