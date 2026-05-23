Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $626,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $306.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $315.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Barclays upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 104,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,137,337.42. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,729,709.17. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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