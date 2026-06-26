Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 724 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:FIX opened at $2,012.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.00 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,861.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,452.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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