Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,495 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. Baidu comprises 2.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

