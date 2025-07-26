Bastion Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) by 286.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Strategic Education makes up approximately 2.1% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.40 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

