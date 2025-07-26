Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 53,263 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 150.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $711.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

