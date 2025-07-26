Bastion Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD - Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,713 shares during the period. Kyndryl comprises about 2.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company's stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the company's stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 48,809 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,506 shares of the company's stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company's stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kyndryl, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kyndryl wasn't on the list.

While Kyndryl currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here