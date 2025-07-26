Free Trial
→ Everyone’s watching Nvidia right now. Here’s why I’m excited. (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Osisko Development logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Bastion Asset Management Inc. significantly reduced its stake in Osisko Development Corp. by 70.4%, now holding 59,203 shares valued at approximately $88,000.
  • Several other large investors acquired new positions in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter, including Anson Funds Management LP, which invested about $4.67 million.
  • Analysts have upgraded Osisko Development's stock ratings, with Royal Bank Of Canada changing it from "hold" to "moderate buy" and Stifel Canada giving it a "strong-buy" rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,797 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Osisko Development were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,667,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Osisko Development from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODV

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Osisko Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Osisko Development Right Now?

Before you consider Osisko Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Osisko Development wasn't on the list.

While Osisko Development currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2025 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines