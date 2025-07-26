Bastion Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,379 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the quarter. Finance of America Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Finance of America Companies worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Finance of America Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

