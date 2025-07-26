Bastion Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in International Paper by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 258,117 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in International Paper by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112,539 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

