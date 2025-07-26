Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 496,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of PowerFleet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company's stock.

AIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on PowerFleet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PowerFleet from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

