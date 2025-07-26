Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.22 Million in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Sprott accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sprott at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SII opened at $70.90 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Sprott had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sprott's payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

