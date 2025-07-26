Bastion Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,498 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,035 shares during the quarter. JAKKS Pacific makes up approximately 2.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 1.75% of JAKKS Pacific worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company's stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $880,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,880,264.84. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific's payout ratio is 24.57%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

