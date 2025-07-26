Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,097 shares of the company's stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ZETA opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36, a PEG ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

