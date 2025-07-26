Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,920 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,622 shares of the company's stock worth $351,070,000 after buying an additional 175,273 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 101.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

