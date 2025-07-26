Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 114,998 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Ally Financial comprises about 2.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Ally Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

