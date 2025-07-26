Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 161,437 Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,437 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Century Aluminum makes up 1.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Century Aluminum by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.55. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here