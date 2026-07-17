Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,306 Textron Inc. $TXT

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,306 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Textron by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $90.46 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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