Bastion Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,236 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 203,547 shares during the period. Ringcentral comprises about 4.2% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ringcentral worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 41.5% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,123 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $2,522,031.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,141,016.64. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,205,916. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Ringcentral's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

