Bastion Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies makes up 5.2% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of FARO Technologies worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO Technologies stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a PE ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

