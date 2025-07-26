Bastion Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Danaos worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,135 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaos

Danaos Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $92.10 on Friday. Danaos Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.29). Danaos had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Danaos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.96%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaos wasn't on the list.

While Danaos currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here