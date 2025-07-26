Bastion Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,538 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 65,538 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 162,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 143,815 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of HDSN opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

