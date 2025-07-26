Bastion Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,165 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,165 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is -16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

