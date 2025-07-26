Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,047 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 560,300 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 590,893 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 365,421 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 183,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company's stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 167,644 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $1,500,413.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,214,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 6,571 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,800. This represents a 28.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company's stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.8%

HTLD opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Heartland Express's payout ratio is -22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Heartland Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heartland Express wasn't on the list.

While Heartland Express currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here