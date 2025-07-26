Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,396 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,847 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $127,693,000 after buying an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 324,548 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 975,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,115 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $19.76 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $452.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $440.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

